8 May 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Makarfi PDP Condemns Release of Boko Haram Suspects in Exchange for Chibok Girls

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the decision by the Nigerian government to swap Boko Haram prisoners with some of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.

About 82 of the girls, who were abducted from their school in April 2014, were released at the weekend as part of a prisoner swap that saw the release of some Boko Haram suspects.

While local and international rights groups like Amnesty International and BringBackOurGirls have commended the move, the opposition party said though the release of the girls was good, freeing the terror suspects was bad.

The Makarfi faction of PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, said the suspected terrorists by this release have escaped justice; and "all the efforts made by security agencies to bring them to book has come to nothing".

The party, according to Premium Times, also said "the negotiations are in clear violation and indeed a direct assault on the generally accepted international principle never to negotiate with terrorists."

Nigeria

President Buhari Off to London on Another Medical Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London on Sunday night (tonight) for “medical follow-up,”his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.