Tanzania: Firm Appeals Against 20 Billion/ - High Court Verdict

The local company, which lost a 20bn/- law suit against two Chinese firms over failure to pay 20,000/- exhibit fees has challenged the High Court verdict before the Court of Appeal Advocate Semu Anney from Makoa Law Chambers told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday over the weekend that his client, Betam Communications Tanzania Limited, will appeal against the judgment in which the trial court committed serious errors.

"We have already lodged an appeal notice...we want to take the matter to the Court of Appeal to oppose the verdict. We have applied for typed copy of proceeding and judgment to enable us prepare the memorandum of appeal," he said.

In the judgment, Judge Zainab Mruke ruled in favour of the two Chinese Companies, China International Telecommunication Construction Corporation (CITCC) and CITCC Tanzania Limited, holding that there was no agency agreement between the parties in execution of the project.

The agency agreement related to project involving National Information Communication Technology (ICT) Broadband Infrastructure Backbone Networks in Tanzania, famously known in Kiswahili as "Mkongo wa Taifa".

During the hearing of the suit, the local company (Betam Company), demanded about 20bn/- for allegedly breach of agreement in the project and had tendered about 11 documentary exhibits to prove the claims.

The plaintiff company had sought 6,2255,000 US dollars as agency commission, compound interest at the rate of 10 percent per annum until the date of suit, which is 2,216,926.97 US dollars for period of delay, interests at 10 percent, general and special damages, among other claims.

However, in her judgment, the trial judge noted after perusal of the curt records that court fees were not paid before tendering of exhibits, notably the letter from the Tanzania Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Commission Agency Agreement for the project in Tanzania.

The Court Fees Rule, 2015 GN No. 187/2015 signed on May 7, 2015, provides for payment of 20,000/- for each exhibits.

The judge noted that the requirement has not been complied with and, thus, the exhibits tendered as basis of the cause of action could not be acted for. She insisted that the provisions of law are there to be complied with.

"Having satisfied that there is neither proof of commission agency agreement for project in Tanzania nor proof of deed of assignment between Betam Communication Limited and Betam Communications Tanzania Limited, the plaintiff suit is dismissed with costs for want of merits," she declared. It was alleged that by an agreement titled, "Commission Agency for Project in Tanzania," signed on April 14, 2006 between Betam Communications Limited and CITCC, the latter appointed the former as agent for fibre optic cable network projects in Tanzania at a commission of 3.75 percent of contract price.

The plaintiff company had alleged that it was an express term of the agreement for CITCC to pay appropriate negotiated compensation to Betam as outlined in the agreement. By a deed of assignment of September 17, 2012, Betam assigned the benefits of the agreement owing from CITCC to the plaintiff.

On April 24, 2007, CITCC signed the contract of National ICT Broadband Infrastructure Backbone Networks in Tanzania with the government of Tanzania represented by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development for sum of 170,000,000 US dollars (about 221bn/-) at the time.