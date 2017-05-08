Nigeria: Negotiating Release of Chibok Girls Violates International Principles

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led‎ Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee has described the release of the 82 Chibok girls from the Boko Haram captivity as a welcome development but stressed that the federal government's negotiation with the sect is a violation of international principles.

The committee also said Nigerians and parents of the kidnapped girls would have been happy if all the girls were released, saying the release of some is a setback as many are still in captivity.

The Makarfi-led faction of the PDP in a statement last night by its spokesman, prince Dayo Adeyeye, said ‎w‎hat was of great concern is the price paid to secure the release of the girls.

‎"According to reports , the girls were released in exchange for the release of suspected Boko Haram terrorists. If that is the case, we say it's a heavy price to pay and an unusual one at that.

"The suspected terrorists by the release have escaped justice. And all the effort made by security agencies to bring them to book has come to nothing. The release of the terrorists is a setback for the war on insurgency. Their release is tantamount to releasing them to resume their war against society.

"Many of them could find their ways back to the terrorists' camps from where they could unleash terror against the country. Others who are allowed to roam freely in society could become veritable recruiting agents and purveyors of suicide bombing and urban terrorism.

"The Boko Haram terrorists are emboldened to continue with their tactics of kidnapping innocent people with the belief that they can always use it to blackmail the government to release their members and to extract other concessions.

‎"The piece meal release of the girls means the terrorists want to extract more concessions from the government which in the end can only prolong the insurgency.

"The release of the girls will increase the agony and high expectancy of the remaining girls still in custody of the terrorists and their families who will be wondering why they have not been so lucky. It therefore would have been better to ensure the release of all the girls at once.

"The negotiations are in clear violation and indeed a direct assault on the generally accepted international principle never to negotiate with terrorists. This international principle is sound and logical because negotiation with the terrorists only fuels their urge to continue with their heinous crimes," the statement said.