Tanzania: State Urged to Intervene in Procurement Laws

Loca contractors have raised concern over some authorities' failure to comply with procurement laws, and in turn denies them chance to win tenders in various projects.

The concern was raised here over the weekend by the chairperson of the Contractors Registration Board (CRB), Ms Consolata Ngimbwa, while reading resolutions reached by her board on their annual consultative meeting.

She said that contractors have unanimously agreed that institutions advertising tenders should observe procurement regulations as stipulated in the laws of the country, in order to create a fair ground for competition, adding: "The State should closely watch and ensure that such laws are highly observed."

The contractors, according to Ms Ngimbwa, pointed out that Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) should educate contractors on consequences of "withholding tax" because a number of them are still not aware of tax payments.

She hinted that the board will continue organising trainings for the contractors in all zones countrywide, to ensure that it achieves 'standard work.' Other resolutions include directing institutions advertising works to ensure they have adequate funds before floating such tenders.

She said the resolutions will be presented to the government soon for immediate action, showing confidence that they believe Dr John Magufuli's administration will take their requests into considerations.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Joseph Nyamhanga, called upon the contractors to reveal names of executive officers who are demanding bribes from them.

The request came amid concern that a number of leaders are still pressing for bribes from contractors in order to award them tenders.

He said there was an urgent and collective need to fight corruption that is creating a loophole for shoddy works and delay in implementing projects within the agreed timeframes.