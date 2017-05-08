Uganda: Tumukunde Speaks On Relationship With Kayihura

interview

The minister for Security, LT GEN (rtd) HENRY TUMUKUNDE, last week appeared before the parliamentary committee on Defence and Internal Affairs to defend his ministry's budget proposals for the next financial year. Later, after his committee appearance, Tumukunde fielded a couple of questions from journalists, more specifically from NBS TV, about his not-so-good working relations with the inspector general of police (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura. Sadab Kitatta Kaaya transcribed the interview.

President Museveni has renewed Gen Kale Kayihura's contract as IGP for another three years, how do you feel about it?

In the opinion of the president of the Republic of Uganda who is the commander in chief; in his view, Gen Kayihura is doing a great job, in his view. Since he is the appointing authority, he decides the rules. Matters of security are matters of the commander-in-chief.

If according to him, Gen Kayihura is doing a good job, the same rules apply as to why he thought I am the most suitable person for the docket of minister of Security. As to whether he is right [or] wrong is not a matter that I can debate simply because I am duly appointed for reasons he never explained, [and] Gen Kayihura is duly appointed for reasons I did not seek explanation for.

There are reports that you, Gen Tumukunde, have some misunderstandings with Gen Kayihura. Now that he has been reappointed, are we likely to see an improvement in your relations?

Beef about what? I am a minister, and not a technical officer. So, what pairs me with Gen Kayihura? If I was director general of Internal Security Organisation [ISO], you would ask me such a question.

I am a minister; a policy director, a policy commander of a ministry called ministry of Security under which falls ISO and ESO. So, what are the issues?

So, there is no beef be- tween the two of you?

Even if it was there, it is not important] for a [press] interview like this one. In any case, is there any good evidence that we have [misunderstandings]?

But you see, there is something Ugandans need to understand, we need to develop skills of managing our information and I want to have an interface with the press. If you don't have sufficient facts, you don't have to raise such issues. Because I have been out of government for 14 years, I have just returned; so, what is between him and me?

I am not competing to be the inspector general of police; I am not even too sure whether I even want to be a policeman.

What are the issues?

There can't be any issues. I retired from the army the other day; so, how can I be struggling to be a good policeman [because] I just retired from the army meaning therefore that my mind is very clear about where I belong, I belong to the policy command centre of the Republic of Uganda in the particular area of security under [which] falls ISO and ESO and that is where I'm spending most of my energies.

About who is doing his business elsewhere, that is why we've got shared responsibility and as to whether they are performing very well...

By the way, security is very easy to asses, even the public can tell whether security is doing very well or not. You don't have to seek my views on that. Security for persons and property, you can always tell where it is going.