Uganda: Kantinti to Bobi Wine - Let Me Complete My Term

interview

APOLLO KANTINTI was until last week the MP for Kyadondo East. A member of FDC, he lost his seat after the Court of Appeal concurred with an earlier High court ruling to the effect that the Electoral Commission failed to conduct the election in accordance with the law.

As he gets ready for the by-election where he could face off with popular artiste Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, he told Baker Batte Lule that the musician should allow him complete his five-year term.

How did you fall into these legal troubles?

I was taken to court by one of my opponents, Sitenda Ssebalu [of the NRM]. Initially, he wanted to have a recount but the magistrate in Nabweru did not agree with him.

He then filed a revision of the judgment but the High court did not agree with him either; then he filed a full petition against the Electoral Commission (EC) for malpractices and not adhering to electoral laws.

We lost at the High court that ordered for a fresh election. We then appealed at the Court of Appeal, which also agreed with the High court that we have to go back for a by-election. The gist of the matter in the case is that seven polling stations were not captured in the final tally sheet.

What is your next course of action?

Definitely, I'm eligible to stand for re-election. I went through the FDC nomination process very smoothly. In the general election, I went through the campaigns without any stain and Sitenda did not sue me for ballot stuffing or defamation or any electoral malpractice.

There is no reason, absolutely, that can stop me from standing because the people of Kyadondo East made a choice for me to represent them.

When you look at the results of the previous election, the margin between you and Sitenda is very small. Aren't you scared that the entry into the race by other candidates like Bobi Wine could undermine your chances?

The coming of new entrants of course destabilizes the vote. My brother Bobi Wine says he is opposition-leaning with interest in FDC but if he is really FDC-leaning, he shouldn't side with the group that is bringing down an opposition politician who has won a constituency.

It seems to me that he agrees with the court verdict that nullified my election when I had nothing do with the EC malpractices. He should have read through the lines, put our heads together to make sure that this kind of injustice and disenfranchisement of Kyadondo East voters doesn't occur .

Are you talking to them so that you can unite forces?

We are going to try to talk to them to realize what is at stake. But history shows that NRM has always planted such kinds of people in the election to make sure that we divide the vote and allow their candidate to sail through easily.

The last time we had a candidate called Nkunyingi Muwada, a lawyer. He has been helping Sitenda Ssebalu to prepare the paperwork right from the Nabweru court to make sure that they bring me down. There is footage of them celebrating after court annulled my election.

What will you tell the people if NRM captures a constituency in which Dr Besigye resides and he is regarded as a kingmaker?

That would be absurd; actually right now I have started explaining to the people of Kyadondo East not to get hoodwinked by Bobi Wine. He may come in and say all sorts of things but we have seen him perform for Museveni recently at Florence Nakiwala's thanksgiving party in Bukomansimbi.

He shouldn't deceive anyone about caring so much for the common person yet he is very quick at dining with those causing this suffering.

Of the three candidates who have expressed interest, Muwada, Bobi Wine, and Sitenda, whom are you most afraid about?

I would say I'm concerned with the interference of Bobi Wine. He has positioned himself as an opposition sympathizer and as a person who is concerned with our struggle; it shouldn't be him to interfere when I'm going to clearly defeat Sitenda.

As regards Muwada, the people have since learnt his true colors. I am tested, I have beaten Sitenda before and I'm going to beat him this time round with an even bigger margin.

I get the feeling that this is a do-or-die contest for you.

As the opposition, we have talked about the stealing of government money, lack of care for the common person, we are looking at dismal investment in agriculture, education and in the health sector.

So, these are concerns that need to be amplified and, therefore, any extra number matters. Our brothers and sisters on the other side seem not to be seeing this.

What would an MP add to the current setup where the NRM has got an absolute majority?

It always adds something. We might not have the overwhelming majority to win anything through a vote but we normally do internal lobbying and sometimes we have convinced colleagues to change course.

Having said that, if the opposition gets extinguished, we shall go back to the one-party system that lacks checks and balances. So, it doesn't matter how small you are, somebody must be there to say what is right regardless of whether he is listened to or not.

You have been relatively quiet over the last one year. What is it that you can show the people to merit re-election?

I have been a very active member of parliamentary committees; I have been serving as a shadow minister of ICT and I have been involved in activities that aim at changing the statusquo. Having said that, losing another seat will not help us. We should actually be gaining more.

Your opponents accuse you of making the constituency inactive.

That's not true; maybe what they mean is that they haven't seen me at the forefront but I have been part of all the defiance activities in the constituency and the country as a whole.

I believe in defiance and I know there are some people who don't. But we are going in the same direction. We want the same thing: fighting for the freedom and justice for all Ugandans. There is no harm if we take different paths but which will lead us to the same destination.

Finally, why would a voter in Kyadondo East vote for you, and not anyone else?

Within the one year I have been MP, I have had quite some achievements, although many of them are not within the normal scope of an MP.

But I want to emphasize that NRM just wanted to have a rerun for something that they quite obviously lost. That is the only reason we are having a by-election and I implore the people to defeat them in their dirty scheming