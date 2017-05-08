Uganda: Unstoppable KCCA!

KCCA FC affirmed their unstoppable march to the Uganda Premier League title by routing Kirinya Jinja SS 5-1 on Saturday, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

KCCA's resounding victory over relegated Kinyara means they can seal their second league title (and 12th overall), by beating Lweza tomorrow at Phillip Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

On Saturday, SC Villa defeated Soana 2-0 and ensured KCCA's celebratory champagne stayed on the ice for some more days. But coach Mike Mutebi's Yellow boys looked poised to finish the job against Lweza tomorrow, if the ruthlessness and hunger exhibited against Kirinya is anything to go by.

Derrick Nsibambi scored a brace, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Noel Nasasira and Sulaiman Akimenyi added one apiece as KCCA fans enjoyed the five-goal festival.

KCCA now have 57 points, five better than second-placed Villa, with three and two games respectively left.

Although the title issue is virtually settled, KCCA's points target for this season had been 73 at least. But the most they can get is 66. Kabugo said that as a club, this has created a feeling of non-fulfillment, although that is a push to work harder. And that hard work must be in ensuring that they win all their remaining games at home.

That will not sound good for Lweza, who are desperate to survive relegation. The relegation dog fight has Sadolin, Lweza, Kirinya, The Saints, Police, Bul, Proline and Bright Stars. And none of these teams can afford to lose.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Tuesday@4pm:

Vipers v Onduparaka- Kitende

KCCA v Lweza- Lugogo

Bul v Sadolin - Kakindu

Express v Proline - Wankulukuku

Kirinya v JMC- Njeru

Police v URA- Namboole

The Saints v Soana - Bombo