7 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Reveller Bashes Officer in Charge Pulls Out His Privates

Photo: The Standard
Police (file photo).

A ZRP member in charge based at a Rutenga police post was recently humiliated in a bar after he was beaten and made to expose his private parts in full view of other revellers, a local court heard.

The officer, identified as Clyde Chivasa, 39, was assaulted at Lundi Business Centre after he attempted to arrest a drunk Musa Sibanda for being disorderly in public.

Sibanda had raised the ire of other imbibers after he sat on a pool table and prevented other patrons from playing the game, prompting the officers who were on patrol to intervene.

Court heard that Chivasa attempted to arrest Sibanda after ordering him off the pool table, but the accused kicked the cop on both legs whilst holding him by the riot gear he was wearing on the day.

He went on to insult the cop and then pulled down the officer's trousers to expose his private parts.

Sibanda pleaded guilty to assault charges when he appeared before a Mwenezi Magistrate Honest Masiiwa and was slapped with a $100 fine for the offence.

Willard Chasi prosecuted.

