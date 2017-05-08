7 May 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Foreign Artists Speak On Hifa

By Vanessa Gonye

Artists from around the world participating at this year's edition of the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) have expressed satisfaction with the event.

In interviews with The Standard Style, the artists said their experience at Hifa was good and given the chance, they would like to take part in future editions of the annual fete or any arts and culture events in the country.

They said Hifa presented them with a conducive environment to showcase their work, as well as to gain experience.

Namibian Haymich Olivier, who did a solo performance titled The Art of Broken Pieces, said he had great time in Zimbabwe and had fallen in love with the country. He added that his experience at Hifa was great and very enlightening.

"I have enjoyed my stay in Zimbabwe and above all, my experience at Hifa was very good. I have seen other acts and I feel challenged. I will certainly polish up and I hope to come back for other shows; this one has been a learning experience," he said.

For singer, songwriter and producer Timo ODV, the performance at Hifa was good.

"It feels good to be here. A different environment, a friendly and good experience too," he said.

Nasser Mhende, who is part of a Norwegian/Zimbabwean collaboration The Balance, said; "This is my sixth performance at Hifa, but it is the most important of them all because it was the launch of my solo career. I have learnt a lot during this year's edition and I hope to come again with bigger and better projects."

Mhende's Norwegian counterpart, Sebastian Tjoerstad said his experience was the best ever and he has fallen in love with Zimbabwe after participating at Hifa.

"This has been the best experience ever and I want to be part of Hifa forever," he said.

"I will certainly polish my act and bring more shows. Above all, I have fallen in love with Zimbabwe and wish to come back several times."

