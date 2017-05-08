For the first time while featuring on the Qatar-based global broadcaster, Al Jazeera's talk show, Talk to Al Jazeera, President Museveni spoke about the alleged plan to amend the Constitution to allow him to run for another term in 2021.

The show was aired last weekend. Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, did not want to discuss in detail questions to do with the alleged plot to amend Article 102(b) of the Constitution that caps the age of an incoming president at 75.

"I cannot change the Constitution because I do not have that power," Museveni told AlJazeera.

At 72 this year, Museveni will be ineligible to stand for re-election in 2021 under the current law, which has led to calls from within his ruling NRM party to have the Constitution amended.

The calls started in July last year, two months after Museveni was inaugurated for his fifth term, when the Kyankwanzi district NRM leaders resolved to push parliament to change the law.

A month later, the Kyankwanzi NRM leaders led by the district's Woman MP Anna Maria Nankabirwa handed to Museveni the resolution promising to consult with the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party's second topmost decision making body.

AMBIGUOUS MUSEVENI

To many opposition politicians, Museveni's response was not surprising since he has always sounded ambiguous on the matter.

"Every time the Constitution has been amended, it has been at his own initiative and, at all times, it has been done with outright bribery of MPs", Wilfred Niwagaba, the shadow attorney general, told us last week.

"You could see from his interview on Al Jazeera that he is prepared to do the same, and anybody who thinks that Museveni is going to retire peacefully is living in illusion," Niwagaba added.

Museveni, according to Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, acted the same way ahead of the 2005 amendment of the Constitution that led to the scrapping of the presidential term limits.

Under the then law, Museveni was ineligible to stand again for president after serving two terms as an elected president.

Desirous to extend his hold onto power, Museveni quietly pushed for the removal of the two-term limit clause from the Constitution. MPs were paid Shs 5m ahead of the vote and, immediately after, Museveni openly defended the amendment.

"If he was not going to amend the constitution, he would have been bold like he was during the [2011] NTV interview, and told Al Jazeera that he would not amend the Constitution," Lukwago told us on May 4.

"Every time he makes ambiguous statements, you know he is hiding something," Lukwago added.

MOBILISATION ONGOING

Recently, this newspaper reported about a plot by the ruling party MPs to scrap the age-limit clause during their retreat at Kyankwanzi. (See: How MPs plan to remove age limit at Kyankwanzi, The Observer March 17).

The retreat, which had been scheduled for April, was pushed to June after the passing of the 2017/18 national budget but the mobilization is still on, according to an MP linked to the project.

"I can assure you that it will pass with ease. We have done some good mobilization. You just wait for the day we go to Kyankwanzi, you will get some good news," the MP, who preferred not to be named, said last week.

This MP is part of the group of seven legislators that have been working with a minister, who has a military background, since the collapse of the first attempt by Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko, the Nakifuma MP, to table a private member's bill to amend the Constitution.

The MPs in the group are: John Bosco Lubyaayi (Mawokota South), Simeo Nsubuga (Kassanda South), former FDC treasurer Anita Among (Bukedea Woman), Arinaitwe Rwakajara (Workers), Peter Ogwang (Usuk), Michael Tusiime (Mbarara Municipality) and Jacob Oboth-Oboth (West Budama South).

An insider source told The Observer last week that this group has appointed a team of researchers led by NRM's policy analyst Stephen Hippo Twebaze to scrutinize the records of the Constituent Assembly, especially the arguments that led to the inclusion of the clause on the presidential age-limit.

Not sure about how the electorate will take in another amendment to extend Museveni's stay in power, the plotters, we have been told, are also looking at the possibility of changing Uganda's governance to a parliamentary system to avoid subjecting Museveni to a direct presidential poll. This, to Niwagaba, will be a tall order.

"...they should know that progressive forces will resist all his machinations using lawful means to ensure that the country for the first time gets a peaceful handover of power," said Niwagaba .