Ethiopia: The Saga On Donkey Slaughter House Demonstrates Case for Public Hearing

We should debate the case of the 'donkey slaughterhouse' in the town of Bishoftu (Debrezeit) and its implications for future projects. It is a serious case, and we can learn from it only if we give the attention it deserves. It is puzzling how it all came about in the first place and what procedures might have been followed to approve the project.

All the same, this should not detract us from pitying the 'poor' investors. Lessons learned is the critical issue here.

As development project, business enterprise or idea, for that matter, is designed, developed and implemented, there is a corpus of social segments that could be affected either positively or negatively. I reckon most of us realise environmental impact assessments are by law compulsorily undertaken for projects beyond a certain threshold of capital and size. In fact, the Ethiopian legal regime has ample body of law to legitimise the regulating of businesses in environmental upkeep and care.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry & Climate Change and corresponding bureaus in the regions are established to look after the environment and reduce the risk to it from human actions and natural phenomena. These ministries and agencies are supposed to set environment standards, force industrial enterprises set environmental and social impact assessments at the planning stage and submit the results of the evaluation to them.

These government organisations also set limits for pollutants and put economic actors or 'project proponents' under obligation to notify potential pollutants while they also oblige them to identify adverse impacts to be caused by projects and state the means of their prevention or containment.

To what extent rigorous studies on impact assessment are being undertaken requires some astute observation. One can only say that the Ethiopian legal field is replete with laws, primary and secondary, to give guidance to regulators and licensing authorities on environment impact assessment.

What is long overdue is social impact assessment (SIA), which the law touches upon lightly. The effect of projects on social dynamics, authenticity of tourist destinations (the opening of Axum University could be but one example), social norms and religion could be no less distressing than their effect on the environment and landscape.

The assessments made on social impacts is meant to manage social issues associated with interventions of proponents of projects and ideas against the communities in the vicinity of the project, or those in faraway places. In academic terms, it is a field of research and practice, discourse, a paradigm, or a sub-discipline in its right.

It is incumbent upon our universities and intellectuals embedded in them to establish a body of knowledge about theory and methods, refine existing tools, and document and codify knowledge in social impact assessments. They have to be able to lend insights to policymakers and provide case studies.

The 'right to participation' of communities has for long been exercised in respect of various interventions. Seizing upon 'a ladder of participation' that Arnestein articulated in her flagship academic work of 1969, I presume that public hearing for projects could sit on the top of the ladder, which is 'partnership', 'delegated power' and 'citizens control'. In that respect, we must say that public hearing (rulemaking) for projects needs to be accorded with an engaging level of participation, subject to the limits of the sovereign authority of the state.

It should never be conducted, to use the terms of Arnestein, for the sake of manipulation of public opinion nor its therapeutic effect on the community involved, nor to just inform the society about the project. These motives only lead to fatigue and cynicism. The purpose of project hearing needs to notch up to the level where inputs from the society could decide even the launch or removal of the very idea.

The logic is that there is not any substantial undertaking or project such as a road, dam, or factory worth building at any cost. Development (or investment) has its benefits and costs. And, it is up to the government to be able to judge whether the gains or losses outweigh the other. And, the public voice has to be considered as a very effective feedback. The community must be listened to as a matter of right. We all know that projects that run contrary to the wishes of the society and do not bring significant benefit to it get dismantled and destroyed by the very society that policymakers profess helping.

The critical success factor for the adoption and internalisation of social impact assessments remains to be the genuine appreciation of policymakers for it and public hearings, and the high motivation therein. The practical reason for this is that the potential social damage of ill-conceived projects is likely to be enormous and irreparable.

Just pause for a moment and think of our tourist endowments such as in Axum, Lalibela and Harar. Imagine also about huge physical projects in these prized towns for which possibly studies and public hearings on social impacts have not been conducted duly. The damage would surely be incalculable including on underground yet to be unearthed historical relics.

The recent measure taken by city officials to close the donkey slaughterhouse around Bishoftu is reminiscent of a deficit by way of lack of adequate laws to address social impact or the lack of robust implementation. The project owners, apparently foreign investors, have been reportedly instructed to pack and close off. It is possible the government has already thought of compensating the investors for their investment outlays (over 80 million Br) and other aspects of the project, a direct cost of an investment.

But, what about the indirect cost of frustration to the particular investors, and to those far off and not directly affected by the act?

Investors, logically, would take government action to be arbitrary and thoughtless. Honestly, there is no wrong in that judgment.

At a time when the country is short of its breaths to promote itself as a competitive investment destination, what does this action portend? Is not it ominous to speak the least?

And, again, this is happening at a time when the country is trying hard to overcome the after effects of recent riots and attacks on investment. May I also add that the constitution of Ethiopia had the perfect foresight to cater to this state of affairs. In a clear language, it has provided for the participation and the consideration of the will of communities about projects that affect them.

Article 43 (1) of the Constitution states that Ethiopian citizens have the 'right to participate in national development' and '. . . to be consulted with respect to policies and projects affecting their community'. This is a forward looking and progressive provision, which is only wanting for its observance.

Sympathy for the investors does not primarily provoke my motive to opine this. But, we have to sympathise with the investors who indeed have scaled all the difficulties of navigating through the business environment of Ethiopia to establish a manufacturing plant. No doubt, these investors must have gone through a series of frustrations before they were able to make it. The government might have also flagged, in its oft-hyped promotion of investment, and dubbed it as a 'groundbreaking' investment. It is after all unique investment never contemplated before.

My major motive here, however, lies in questioning our regulatory situation and establishing a case for social impact assessment. So far, it is all skewed to the side of environment impact assessment to the almost complete disregard of social impact assessment. What has transpired in a way is a 'blessing in disguise'. It may well prod policymakers in Ethiopia to rethink their attitude which is one akin to 'investment-at-any-cost'. Hopefully, it will compel them to come to terms with international best practices on projects evaluation.

We are now at a stage globally where projects, be it public or private, are presented for open public hearings by the concerned community following well-articulated procedures. Communities are entitled to have access to a technical report of projects and a non-technical summary of the same before discourse and debate. The public hearing is a necessary step which a development or business plan should pass through its evaluation. The community, having been presented with the design and implementation aspects of the project, would voice its views against some considerations, which includes its impact on social norms, beliefs and values.

As the media has it, the 'unique' plant is stalled by local authorities decision following a clear and loud opposition from the community around the plant, which found it offensive to its belief system and values, despite its benefits economically for it employs local people. As many would appreciate, Ethiopian societies have a clear stand on what to eat and what to avoid; what to slaughter and what to not.

This emanates from deeply held religious creed, age-old beliefs and an idea of decency. The belief system and sense of decency are deeply entrenched that, many a time in the past, peasants preferred to wasting away and dying from hunger to eating donkeys. For that matter, Ethiopian communities, regardless of religion, are far more similar than different (refer to Donald Levin's Greater Ethiopia). The response to such an investment, I bet, would be the same whether the investment is in Borena in the South or Sheraro in the North.

The 'Donkey Slaughter' plant, from all indications, is an ill-conceived or disregard to the belief system of our communities. The project idea should have been tabled to at least to the communities in the vicinity in full openness and with no condescending attitude. Still, it is also wise, even when it turns out to be costly, to reverse the project, as the municipality did, than to let it go its course, holding the narrower view of the generation of foreign currency, tax revenues and employment opportunity.

We should laud the local authorities for this slow and yet appropriate step in any case.

A state of the art social impact assessment, whether public hearing stands as a separate process, or as part of it, provides for improved methods of assessing and managing social implications of projects. And, this is recognised globally, and there is no flinching from this 'elephant in the room'. It increases the certainty of project success; helps avoid or prevent social risks and potential conflicts. It improves the project proponent's ability to identify issues at an early stage and build trust between policymakers and communities, and extend the legacy of the project beyond its planned life cycle.

The list of benefits is not to be exhausted. Nor can one pretend it is all roses and no downsides of a public hearing. When public hearing goes awry, the damage is detrimental and not amenable to secure redress. It could also mean that highly viable projects could get stuck in mid air.

One emphasises that there is no substitute to approaching investments with deliberate and value conscious attitude, losing no sight that they should be subject to the requirements of the law and the constitution. I would say 'no hurrying for factories after factories'. The country can do it in a sustainable manner with due regard to the environment and its value system, history and community satisfaction. I hope this is in line with the concept of a 'developmental state'.

Teshome Beyene Is a Former Secretary General of the Addis Abeba Chambers of Commerce & Sectoral Association.