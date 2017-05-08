Silver Strikers scored late to savage a point against a stubborn Azam Tigers side at the Kalulu ground on the second day of the 2017 TNM super league.

The capital city giants who failed to unlock Premier Bet Wizards defence on the opening day conceded midway the first half with Precious Phiri on the scoresheet for Tigers.

Tigers who were playing their first competitive match without influential Yamikani Chester who switched to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers looked a promising side in the first quater of the first half only for a strong Silver defence to deny them an opener.

However, the Kaukau boys were ahead midway the first half with Phiri getting his name on the score sheet.

Tigers could have gone 2nil up at the stroke of 45 minutes with Phiri's shot hitting the goal post.

The central bankers looked an improved team soon after the recess with Binwell Katinji almost getting an equaliser after receiving a pass from Levison Maganizo.

Victor Limbani and Green Harawa combined very well upfront for silver only for a stubborn Tigers defence to deny them scoring opportunities.

But Tigers resilience at the back was broken towards the final minutes with Harawa tapping in a clever ball to savage a point for his side.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Silver Team Manager Francis Songo said they were an improved side compared to the opening match only that lucky was not on their side.

"We had a better share of the match. The boys really upped their game especially in the second half. The season has just began and players are still rusty but we are getting there.

"We are not very happy with the draws but 2 points from 6 against 2 tricky assignments is not bad at all," said the former Flames international.

In his remarks, Patrick Kulemeka for Tigers commended his players for putting up a fighting spirit against Silver.

"We knew Silver will come hard on us after failing to collect maximum points against Wizards. We are still rebuilding a team and very happy with the progress made so far. A point on the opening day for us is not bad," said Kulemeka.

The draw meant Silver returns to Lilongwe with 2 points from a possible 6 after another stalemate against Premier Bet Wizards.