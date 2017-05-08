Photo: The Observer

South Africa President Jacob Zuma and Uganda's President Museveni.

President Museveni has taken a swipe at donors and funders, saying their stringent conditions were making access to funds difficult and ultimately stalling projects.

The statement was seen as an attack on Western funders who demand for proof of human rights policies, governance, child labour, rights of workers, among others, before funds are committed to a project.

"You go for funding and they bring so many jokers," Museveni said at last week's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Durban, South Africa.

"I hear they are creating a level ground for all bidders. Then a small one loses and appeals and this stalls a project for five years. Africa should find its own money. Pay less salaries and develop your infrastructure."

In 2015, the World Bank cancelled funding for the Kamwenge-Fort Portal road after it found the contractor - a Chinese firm - had been engaged in the abuse of workers' rights, paying them peanuts. It also found workers had abused young girls from the host communities.

The bank has since restored funding after Uganda promised to address the issues. Increasingly, Uganda has looked more to China than the west for funding because Beijing does not tag a lot of conditions on its money. Ironically, China has covertly made sure the projects it funds are contracted by Chinese firms.

On some projects, President Museveni has hand-picked firms to do the works, such as the Karuma and Isimba hydropower dams. The forum in Durban was themed "Achieving inclusive growth through responsive and responsible leadership" and came after an Oxfam Uganda report, published in March, showed that the gap between the rich and the poor was growing wider. Oxfam pointed out that corruption was the biggest contributor of inequality in the country.

Oxfam International's executive director Winnie Byanyima said at the forum that ending inequality starts with "governments that are accountable to their people."

"Governments that prioritise public services, and those economic sectors, new technologies and tax systems that bring the maximum benefit to society as a whole - and particularly to the poorest among us," she said. "If the priorities are ending poverty and inequality, governments [must] invest in economic activities that have the biggest impact on poverty alleviation."

The Oxfam Uganda report said the poorest Ugandans have seen their possessions decline by 21 per cent over the last two decades.

Consequently, the poorest 10 per cent of Ugandans own only 2.5 per cent of the country's wealth, while the poorest 20 per cent of Ugandans own a meagre 5.8 per cent of national income

Museveni said the first area that can end poverty is investing in infrastructure. In the last five years, Uganda has focused more resources on developing infrastructure.