8 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Independents in Rush to Secure Clearance Before Clock Strikes Midnight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Aspirants wishing to vie as independent candidates in the forthcoming election have until the end of the day Monday to submit their symbols to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for approval.

Earlier last week, the IEBC extended the deadline for clearance from May 4 to 8 explaining that the initial date was just an administrative deadline to ensure aspirants get approval from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) way ahead of the legal deadline - May 8.

IEBC further warned that any aspirant who will not have been cleared risks being locked out of the contest.

Well over 4,000 aspirants are said to have approached the ORPP for authorisation to run as independents although it remains unclear how many have be cleared so far.

By Friday last week, Capital FM News had established there were difficulties in identification of unique symbols as hopefuls thronged the registrar's office in Westlands in their hundreds in a last minute rush to beat the deadline, three months to the General Election.

"I wanted to pick the symbol of the emboko (buffalo) but I was unable to be given the symbol so I ended up picking the mark of a drum," Vitalis Musebe, an aspirant eyeing the Webuye West parliamentary seat told Capital FM News on Wednesday.

"These guys are overwhelmed especially on the symbols part. I had to resubmit my symbol thrice before it was approved," Meshack Kimutai, another aspirant vying for the Emgwen parliamentary seat in Nandi county said.

According to the electoral body, the only set of aspirants who will be given consideration past the Monday deadline are those who are facing appeals at either the Political Party Dispute Tribunals.

Candidates whose symbols will be approved will have their names gazetted on May 13 by the electoral commission, paving way for collection of forms from respective Returning Officers for purposes of collecting signatures from supporters endorsing them to vie.

According to sections 32 and 33 of the Elections Act of 2011, "persons intending to contest an election as independent candidates shall submit their names and the symbol to the Commission for approval."

Kenya

Macron Win Gives Kenyans in France Sigh of Relief

As France went to the polls on Sunday for the second round of presidential elections, Kenyans living in France were… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.