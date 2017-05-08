Kenya: Thugs Who Killed Nyeri Businesswoman Sought

Nyeri — Police in Nyeri have intensified their search for the killers of a local businesswoman.

Alice Kamonjo was operating an M-PESA shop in Othaya town and was shot by thugs at the weekend.

Kamonjo, 52, succumbed to injuries on arrival at the Kiriaini hospital after doctors declined to attend to her due to an ongoing strike.

Nyeri South Police boss Joseph Mwika said Kamonjo was shot in the chest using an AK-47 and no arrests have been made yet.

"The thugs stole unknown amount of money; the lady was alone in the shop," he said.