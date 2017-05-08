Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic unveiled his programme for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening qualifier against Cape Verde last Wednesday.

With the fixture set for the weekend of June 9 to 11, Micho confirmed that Cranes will play two friendly games away in Ethiopia and Senegal.

However, this game will come at a time when the team is going through a new phase of change following the retirement of striker Geoffrey Massa. In addition, midfielder Tonny Mawejje is yet to get a club.

And Micho emphasized in his press briefing that there will be no room in his team for players who are not active in club football, leaving him with the task to find new lasting solutions to those positions.

After over a decade of service as Cranes lead marksman, Massa influenced even the manner in which Cranes played: the long ball to him, which he either headed on for a second ball to the midfielders, or held up for team-mates to join in the attack.

This became Uganda's identity. The fact that Massa would always peel off and run onto the flanks, expecting a high ball from either the centre-backs of goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

It is an approach that helped Uganda punish a number of opponents at Namboole. But it also came to fruition because of Massa's gangly style.

Without Massa now, Micho's approach has to change. Emmanuel Okwi, Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Hamis Kiiza are the experienced players available.

But unlike Massa, they thrive in approaches, where the midfielders are crisp to thread the pass easily through the central axis. They are not the physical kind who will engage in jostling for possession with centre-backs, let alone be on the end of high balls, to set up second balls for on-running midfielders.

They are not Massa. Such are the key things Micho will have to rethink to ensure that his team is as effective, to make it to their second successive Afcon. He said he was not worried about the future because he feels the country has got some promising individuals he believes can do the job.