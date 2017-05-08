8 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Saudi Arabia Cancel Games Against Cricket Cranes

The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has confirmed that Saudi Arabia have called off their trip to Uganda for a series of build-up games.mi

"We had planned that our national team plays five games against Saudi Arabia within this week, but the trip is now off," added Ligyalingi.

Uganda is currently preparing to host the 2017 International Cricket Board (ICC) World Cricket League Division III campaign which takes place from May 23 to 30.

Uganda will open their campaign against Canada on May 23 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala. However, one of the senior players, Frank Nsubuga, told URN they are training hard because they are aware the competition against the five other teams will be stiff.

According to ICC, all teams are expected in Uganda by May 21. While Uganda will start against Canada, Malaysia will take on Singapore and USA battle Oman on the same day.

"It will be very important to win the opening game in this kind of tournament because it will give us good momentum," said Uganda's head coach Steve Tikolo.

Six countries in Uganda, Canada, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore and USA will vie for the coveted trophy and also battle to take the two slots at stake for promotion to Division II of the World Cricket League.

The matches will be played in Kampala and Entebbe. The hosts will play their second game against Singapore on May 24 before facing Oman and USA as the last game.

The best two teams will qualify to play in the final, while the others will compete for the final rankings.

