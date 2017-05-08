Kenya: Winners of Jubilee Primaries to Get Certificates From Tuesday

Kenya — Jubilee nominations winners in the just concluded party primaries will start receiving their certificates from Tuesday.

Speaking following his endorsement by the party, President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that aspirants will receive their papers over a period of three days.

He encouraged the aspirants to afterwards go to the grassroots to start preparing for the August elections.

"Your certificates will be ready next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. I want to urge you that after you have got them, please go back to your areas and then we will meet you there when we start campaigning," he stated.

He further urged losers in the nomination exercise to support those who won as this will have a positive impact in the long run.

"And to all those who lost, I want to take this opportunity to declare that your loss does not mean that you are a bad person. Come and let us work together because it is only by doing this that we will ensure that Jubilee remains strong," the Head of State said.

"There will be space for you since we also cannot ignore your contribution but the only thing I ask is please support those who have won so that the Jubilee team and agenda can be the winning team and we can form government and thereby work with you in administration," he advised.

"There is enough space and there is no one single person who will be left behind. We carry every single person with us and we recognise every single person's effort," he said.

At the weekend, four political parties endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid for his second term.

Maendeleo Chap Chap, Nark Kenya, KANU and the Economic Freedom Party endorsed the President's re-election at ceremonies held in Nairobi.

First to endorse the President was Maendeleo Chap Chap, which held its National Delegates Conference at its headquarters in Lavington.

The party chairman, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said Kenyans are proud of what the Jubilee Administration has done and that's why his party supports President Kenyatta's re-election.

He singled out major infrastructure development which includes road construction, electricity connections and the free maternity programme as some of the development programmes which have changed the face of the country and uplifted the lives of all citizens.

NARC Kenya held its NDC at the PCEA St Andrews Church in Nairobi where party leader Martha Karua said they took the decision to back President Kenyatta because his policies benefit Kenyans.

The President then attended the National Delegates Conference of KANU where delegates unanimously adopted a proposal by party chairman Gideon Moi to support the President's re-election.