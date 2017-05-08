8 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Boss 'Disappointed' to Miss Bonus Point

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sharks are on the right track again, having carded two wins from two, but coach Robert du Preez was not overly impressed with his side's display in their 37-12 win over the Western Force at Kings Park on Saturday.

It was comfortable enough for the Durbanites, but there were still areas where Du Preez felt that his side could have been better.

"We're happy with the win and four points, but it's disappointing that we didn't get the bonus point," the coach said after the match.

"There were too many opportunities out there that we didn't take. We played some good rugby at time but our patience let us down on attack.

"Just little individual errors when we got into their 22. It's something we definitely worked hard on and I'm not happy with our conversion rate.

"The Force is a difficult side to play against ... you've got to really work hard for your tries."

The Sharks are still 10 points behind the Lions in Africa Conference 2 but, as things stand, are comfortably in the play-off positions with the Jaguares their nearest threat, eight points back.

The Sharks are in action again this Saturday when they travel to Port Elizabeth for a clash against the Kings.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Coligny Murder-Accused Farmers Granted Bail

The Coligny Magistrate's Court has granted bail to the two farmers accused of killing a teenager, allegedly sparking… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.