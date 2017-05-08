South Africa: Sharks Boss 'Disappointed' to Miss Bonus Point

The Sharks are on the right track again, having carded two wins from two, but coach Robert du Preez was not overly impressed with his side's display in their 37-12 win over the Western Force at Kings Park on Saturday.

It was comfortable enough for the Durbanites, but there were still areas where Du Preez felt that his side could have been better.

"We're happy with the win and four points, but it's disappointing that we didn't get the bonus point," the coach said after the match.

"There were too many opportunities out there that we didn't take. We played some good rugby at time but our patience let us down on attack.

"Just little individual errors when we got into their 22. It's something we definitely worked hard on and I'm not happy with our conversion rate.

"The Force is a difficult side to play against ... you've got to really work hard for your tries."

The Sharks are still 10 points behind the Lions in Africa Conference 2 but, as things stand, are comfortably in the play-off positions with the Jaguares their nearest threat, eight points back.

The Sharks are in action again this Saturday when they travel to Port Elizabeth for a clash against the Kings.

