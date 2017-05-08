7 May 2017

Amnesty International (London)

Nigeria: Privacy of 82 Chibok Girls Released Should Be a Priority

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In response to the announcement by Nigerian government that secured the release of 82 Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram, Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International's Nigeria Director said:

"The release of 82 of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls by the armed group Boko Haram is a big relief. However, it is vital now that they receive adequate physical and psychosocial counselling and support so that they can fully reintegrate in their communities.

"The government should also respect their privacy and ensure that the released girls are reunited with their families and not kept in lengthy detention and security screening which can only add to their suffering and plight.

"Boko Haram members have executed and tortured thousands of civilians and raped and forced into marriage girls and women. They have been indoctrinated and even forced to fight for Boko Haram. The Nigerian authorities must now do more to ensure the safe return of the thousands of women and girls, as well as men and boys abducted by Boko Haram."

Nigeria

President Buhari Off to London on Another Medical Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London on Sunday night (tonight) for “medical follow-up,”his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.