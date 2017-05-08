7 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Nisa Officer Hurt in Car Bomb Explosion

Tagged:

Related Topics

An Intelligence officer has been wounded after a bomb planted in his car exploded on Maka Al-Mukarama road in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday night, Police and Witness said.

The spy officer - Abdirisack Mohamed Farah has sustained serous injures in the blast which took place near a hotel on the busy Maka Al-Mukarama street after evening prayers.

The wounded Intelligence agent was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mogadishu.

No group has claimed credit for the car bomb, aimed to kill Farah who is serving with NISA - National Intelligence and Security Agency.

Somalia

Analysts Sceptical of Impact in Somalia of Kenya Arms Purchases

Military analysts are raising questions about the potential strategic impact of two weapons systems Kenya has been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.