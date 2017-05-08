Somalia: Nisa Officer Hurt in Car Bomb Explosion

An Intelligence officer has been wounded after a bomb planted in his car exploded on Maka Al-Mukarama road in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday night, Police and Witness said.

The spy officer - Abdirisack Mohamed Farah has sustained serous injures in the blast which took place near a hotel on the busy Maka Al-Mukarama street after evening prayers.

The wounded Intelligence agent was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mogadishu.

No group has claimed credit for the car bomb, aimed to kill Farah who is serving with NISA - National Intelligence and Security Agency.