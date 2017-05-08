Photo: The Observer

A Chinese trader holds a fish at the Uganda-China Friendship Agricultural Demonstration Centre.

Following the recent protests against the involvement of Chinese nationals in petty trade, Zheng Zhuqiang, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, is calling for an amicable resolution of the impasse.

Speaking to The Observer on the sidelines of a dialogue on social and environmental accountability and enhancing Chinese investments in Uganda, Zheng said Ugandan traders need to sit with their Chinese counterparts to resolve the matter.

"The minister [of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde] said there is no law [stopping] foreigners from engaging in retail business; they are trading within the law. We should resolve this by law and develop a mutual understanding," Zheng said.

"Uganda is ruled by law and no one should abuse the law. The Chinese [traders] have brought in a lot of capital [as well as] cheap and affordable products," he added.

Earlier, while addressing the dialogue organized by Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE), Zheng said his countrymen had created more than 18,000 jobs since 2005.

"We have created a lot of employment opportunities for Ugandans and it is not only jobs but training as well because we pay too much attention to localization. That is how some of the local staff have grown into technical professionals," Zheng said.

WETLANDS

Mary Kitutu, the state minister for Environment, cautioned the investors to respect Uganda's laws before setting up investments. This, she said, was in reference to a presidential directive issued about three months ago that is likely to see many investors lose land they had acquired in wetlands and forest reserves.

The directive requires all land titles issued for wetlands or gazetted central forest reserves be cancelled. This comes after the ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development cancelled about 90 land titles and is in the process of cancelling 13 more titles which were found to be held for central forest reserves.

"Where wetlands have already been demolished and factories have already been built, the investors will be allowed to stay but pay a biodiversity fee so that we can plant maybe a forest somewhere else," Kitutu said.

"But those who have not started, the titles are going to be cancelled, including those who acquired land on river banks and lake shores," Kitutu added.

The only safe investors are those that acquired such land before the coming into force of the 1995 constitution. In this category are the investors in Kampala, since most of the Kampala wetlands were titled before 1995.

"It is not an easy task to balance environmental protection and development. We are trying to weigh the cost and the benefit. If the benefits outweigh the cost, then we have nothing to do but to approve," Kitutu said.

According to Joseph Ongol, a commissioner of wetlands in the ministry of Water and Environment, most investors buy land from wetlands because it is cheaper.

"They don't address themselves to the prevailing laws and once we try to enforce the law, they tell you about how they are employing hundreds of Ugandans. This is an area we need to harmonize," Ongol said.