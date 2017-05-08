8 May 2017

South Africa: Coligny Murder-Accused Farmers Granted Bail

The Coligny Magistrate's Court has granted bail to the two farmers accused of killing a teenager, allegedly sparking violent protests in the area."There is no link between the said witness evidence [of the alleged crime] and the two accused persons at this stage," Magistrate Magaola Foso said.

The court gallery was packed with reporters and members of the public, for the application of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34.

Moshoeu's parents sat in the front row, accompanied by relatives.

Members of the community, including a large group of pupils protested outside court while police kept a close watch.

The pair allegedly caught Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, stealing sunflowers on April 20. They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked the protests in the area.

Prosecutor Khetheni Mudau said when the men handed themselves to police on April 25, the protests stopped - which was an indication that the protests were not related to service delivery.

The men's lawyer, PJ Smith, told the court they believed the allegations made by the State's witness did not corroborate a statement he made to a police officer, Brigadier Clifford Matome Kgorane.

Smith argued that the court should consider that the accused handed themselves over to police.

Mosweu, whose name means "Sorrow", was buried at the Scotland informal settlement in Coligny on Sunday.

