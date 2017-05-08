South Africa: Du Preez Blow for Stormers, De Allende Returns

There is more bad news on the Stormers injury front with flyhalf Robert du Preez suffering from a torn pectoral muscle following his side's final tour game against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday, which they lost 41-22.

Du Preez left the field after half an hour against the Hurricanes, and the word coming out of the Stormers camp on Monday was that he might have to undergo surgery.

Until that decision has been taken, the Stormers do not know how long their playmaker will be out for.

Centre Dan du Plessis and flank Cobus Wiese, meanwhile, have both successfully undergone surgery on dislocated shoulders which have put them out of action for the next four months.

Centre Damian de Allende (ankle) and wing Seabelo Senatla (foot) will both return to full training this week after lengthy lay-offs, along with locks Eben Etzebeth (calf) and Pieter-Steph du Toit (knee) who have recovered from minor niggles.

The Stormers have a bye this weekend and are next in action when they host the Blues at Newlands on May 19.

