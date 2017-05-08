Uganda: Whistleblower - Inspectorate of Government Killed My Complaint

In a classic case of the hunter becoming the hunted, the Inspectorate of Government (IG) is in the spotlight, accused of bungling up a corruption investigation.

The accusation is brought forward by a whistleblower, Ignatius Loyola Malungu. He says, the investigator of complaints against government institutions, let off the management of Our Lady of Good Counsel SS, Gayaza with a slap on the wrist following an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of Shs 145 million.

Malungu, who was a teacher at the Catholic Church-founded school until April 2011, petitioned the ombudsman to investigate alleged abuse of funds by the then headmistress, Mary Tereza Obbo.

In his petition, Malungu alleged that in the first and second terms of 2010, Obbo contravened the PPDA Act when she spent Shs 145,800,200 on food and beverages without placing public advertisements inviting suppliers.

Malungu also alleged that there was double accounting for the same items from two different sources, namely the Parents and Teachers Association [PTA] fund and the board of Governors (BoG).

This, he said, was done contrary to a directive from the committee of the Board that required every item to be funded from one source. The items affected included electricity repair, building repairs and fencing, among others.

However, Malungu says Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagonja largely exonerated Obbo in her final report. She only faulted her over failure to account for just Shs 7 million.

"Although there was no merit in the allegation of double accounting of funds spent by the school, some of those expenditures lacked supporting documents. It is, therefore, recommended that the head teacher... should account for UGX 7,068,000 that was unaccounted for within a month, failing which she should refund it to the school," the IGG's report reads.

Last week, the IGG's spokesperson, Munira Ali, dismissed Malungu's allegations, saying they were false. She added that their investigation was thorough and conclusive.

"The only outstanding issue was the Shs 7 million, which we recommended that it should be accounted for and indeed it was," Ali said, adding, "Accountability was made to the permanent secretary of the ministry of Education and, subsequently, the head teacher was cleared."

NOT CONVINCED

Malungu first wrote to the IGG on August 3, 2015 to express his dissatisfaction with the report, which he said had a lot of omissions. He requested for a review of the investigation.

"The report omitted very many items yet they were in the hands and full view of the case officer, Mr Ntaro Geoffrey, whose efforts were more focused on exonerating the head teacher than finding out the truth in the complaint and remedying a financially and administratively bad system in the school," reads Malungu's letter.

"According to the omissions, a greater percentage of the report makes my complaint to be in vain. Therefore, I request for a fresh thorough investigation into this complaint," he adds.

Speaking to The Observer last week, Malungu said the IGG has never revisited his complaint since. He further claims the ombudsman sided with the head teacher to bundle him out of the school for raising accountability issues.

"I was illegally transferred from Gayaza to Namutamba SS after I raised accountability queries. To my surprise, the IGG did nothing to stop my persecution," he said, adding, "I wonder, if there are no complaints, where will the IGG get work from?"

Asked why the inspectorate did not bother to intervene when Malungu was transferred from Our Lady of Good Counsel, Ali said they were not aware.

"For us to be in position to do something, we must be informed of what is happening but there is no evidence to show that he informed us about the transfer."

Malungu also wondered how the IGG could present vouchers and requisition forms, which are internal documents produced by the school, as proof of payment in the report in which she exonerated the head teacher.

"I expected the IGG to do more than that. If they can't investigate just Shs 1 billion, how can they tell us that they can investigate multibillion shilling projects like that of Katosi?" Malungu asked.

However, Ali claims the IGG's office got the additional documents. She said, "I agree that requisition vouchers are not proof of payment but we have receipts here that confirm the said expenditures."

OBBO CLAIMS WITCH-HUNT

When The Observer visited the school last week, the current head teacher, Agnes Ssebayigga, said she doesn't know anything about the IGG investigation.

"I didn't find that issue on my table; so, I wouldn't know what happened. Therefore, I can't speak to you about it," she said.

The Observer also reached out to Obbo, who retired in 2014 and now works at Lugazi Catholic diocese. She told us by telephone that Malungu is just on a witch-hunt because of a long-standing grudge he has over decisions she took during her tenure at the school.

"He has been following me everywhere but the IGG and PPDA investigated for three years and cleared me," Obbo said.

Asked why she thinks Malungu is baying for her blood rather than seeking for accountability, Obbo said her troubles with her former protégé stem from her refusal to pay his PTA allowances after he absconded from duty, claiming he was sick.

"If you are sick, does it hurt to inform the head teacher about it? PTA is not a right but a privilege; it is paid when you have worked. If you abscond from duty without notice, how do you expect us to pay you?" Obbo wondered.

Asked about the Shs 7m the IGG asked her to account for or refund, Obbo said she settled the matter.

"The hardware [store] where we bought the materials we used in the construction of the fence gave us the receipts, which we submitted to the IGG. Subsequently, I was also cleared," she said.

"That gentleman is just being difficult but I hold nothing against him. I worked as a civil servant for more than 30 years; I have served in the Catholic Church and nobody has a question mark against me."