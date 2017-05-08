Photo: Nehanda Radio

Flamboyant Spirit Embassy Ministries Church founder Eubert Angel (file photo).

Prophet Uebert Angel and wife, Beverly, were last week deported from Zambia after being refused entry into the country for reasons that remain unclear.

The Zimbabwean leader of the Good News Church was barred from entering the country after landing at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from his UK base.

Zambian media confirmed the development.

"The Department of Immigration at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Thursday, 4th May 2017 refused entry to Prophet Uebert Angel, a Zimbabwean national, pursuant to the Immigration and Deportation Act 2010," Zambia immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka was quoted saying.

"Prophet Uebert Angel, who is the founder of Spirit Embassy, a Pentecostal ministry in Zimbabwe, was travelling from the United Kingdom in the company of his wife and two others, aboard an Emirates flight.

"He arrived at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at around 15.00 hours where he and his entourage were refused entry and subsequently made to return to the UK on the same plane."

Angel's spokesman, Rikki Doolan, confirmed that the church leader had been forced to return to his UK base.

Said Doolan; "What I can assure you is that the conferences that were pencilled in for Friday, the 5th, and Saturday, the 6th of May, will still go ahead as planned, and Prophet Angel will be live on Miracle TV.

"He (Angel) will lead the conferences as planned because no one can stop the work of God, not even a government.

"Prophet Angel is an apolitical leader, he is a Christian leader not aligned to any political party but God. He had a visa to enter Zambia, but was told of stringent conditions which he refused to comply with and opted to go back to Britain."