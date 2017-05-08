South Africa: Armed Robber Sentenced to 15 Year Imprisonment

press release

The Balfour Magistrates' Court handed a 15 year prison sentence to a man (32) on Thursday, 04 May 2017. The man, Sibusiso Mpanza was sentenced for an armed robbery case that took place last year on June 16.

The court heard that on that day in the morning, a man and his lady friend were traveling from Gauteng to KZN using the R23 Road, when he picked up a hitchhiker around Heidelberg. The hitch hiker, Mpanza pointed a firearm at the couple when they reached Balfour demanding money and other valuables. They handed him R280.00 and two cellular phones amounting to R3.500.00 whereupon he ordered the driver to stop, he got out of the vehicle and told the driver not to look at him.

The victims alerted the police and their prompt response led to the speedy arrest of Mpanza at the Balfour four way crossing, on the R23 now hiking back to Heidelberg. When searched the police discovered the two cellular phones and R280.00 that had been robbed as well as an unlicensed firearm were found in his possession.