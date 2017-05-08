Photo: The Observer

Security minister Lt General (retired) Henry Tumukunde (R) speaks to the inspector general of police, General Kale Kayihura, at a public event

President Museveni's reappointment of Gen Kale Kayihura as inspector general of police has got several tongues wagging, including some of his former comrades.

Museveni reappointed Kayihura for a fifth term, despite widespread criticism of the police chief 's performance in light of increased serious crime across the country. Among those who seem to be unimpressed is Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, the minister for Security, who is said not to see eye- to-eye with his former bush war comrade.

The two decorated army officers reportedly fell out in 2005 when Kayihura oversaw Tumukunde's arrest and subsequent prosecution in the military court martial for abuse of office and spreading harmful propaganda. Tumukunde, then an army MP, had spoken out against the amendment of the Constitution to remove presidential term limits.

Last week at Parliament, Tumukunde was nudged by journalists into addressing his frosty relationship with the newly reap- pointed police chief. Tumukunde, who appeared at Parliament to defend his ministry's 2017/18 budget, had at first tried to avoid talking about his not-so-warm personal relationship with the IGP.

He described the journalists' prodding as mere speculation, which doesn't warrant further discussion. Eventually, asked by an NBS journalist to respond to reports that he, Tumukunde, and Kayihura don't see eye-to-eye yet they are both members of the National Security Council, the minister said:

"...I have been out of government for 14 years, I have just returned, so, what is between him [Kayihura] and me? I am not competing to be the inspector general of police; I am not even too sure whether I even want to be a policeman."

In a live NBS TV interview last week, he also spoke about Kayihura's reappointment as IGP in cryptic style.

"Kayihura gets appointed by the commander-in-chief according to what he has judged as his performance. It is like asking a bishop about the Islamic world. Bishops don't know these kinds of matters. I am appointed by the same authority," the minister said.

To drive his point home, Tumukunde cited the Luganda saying, "Nanyini nte ye nanyini nte, ffe tuli basaawo busawo. Nanyini nte yasalawo.

In English, the phrase means that the owner of the cow makes the final decision, not the veterinary doctors. Tumukunde was in effect saying that his views on Kayihura's reappointment are irrelevant. But he still couldn't hide his disappointment.

"If, according to him [president], he [Kayihura] is performing very well, and I state, according to him, performing very well, then who am I to say otherwise, not that I am about to say otherwise?" Tumukunde said in a nonchalant way.

The security minister noted the emergence of machete-wielding gangs that are terrorising people in Masaka and neighbouring districts, as well as Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono. The gangs have been dropping leaflets with ominous messages for intended targets in Kampala suburbs such as Kyaliwajjala, Namugongo, Mbalwa, Najjeera and Kira, among other areas.

While Tumukunde tried not to sound alarmist about the state of the country's security, he did not hide the fact that loopholes in security agencies are bound to heighten cases of crime.

"It is also true that when you don't handle security issues like they should be, there is a price to pay," the minister said.

Though Kayihura could not be reached for a comment at the weekend, he admitted two weeks ago during an appearance before the parliamentary committee on Defense and Internal Affairs that a spike in violent crime remains a challenge for his forces.

He, however, said that 30 people, part of the gang terrorizing people in Kampala, had been arrested, while the police have in- creased vigilance in the affected areas to stop crime.

"There are still weaknesses, I admit, which we must work on in terms of relations between the police and the population but a lot of successes we are getting are because of the support from the population," Kayihura said.

Shortly after his appointment as minister last year, Tumukunde put criminal gangsters in Kampala, commonly known as Kifeesi, on notice, following criticism against the police for its failure to contain them and their alleged collaboration with the forces.

Some members of the gangs arrested and paraded recently before journalists by Kayihura claimed they were getting police protection while planning their criminal activities. However, Kayihura dismissed that claim.

Interviewed for a comment about the bad blood between the IGP who he supervises and Tumukunde, his cabinet colleague, Mario Obiga Kania, the minister of state for Internal Affairs, declined to say much.

"They are both members of the National security Council and the joint Operations Command Committee, they should be working together. As for their personal relationship, they are best suited to answer," Kania told The Observer on Saturday.

SECURITY BUDGET

Tumukunde told MPs that his 2017/2018 budget was too small. The minister oversees the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) and External Security Organisation (ESO), which have been allocated Shs 16 billion and Sh 26 billion respectively. The ISO budget has a shortfall of Shs 22 billion while ESO's is short by Shs 44 billion.

The minister noted that the dynamics of security have changed over time and it now requires consistent training and facilitation of intelligence agencies to fight cyber-crime.

"Without intelligence, security organisations can only do a post-mortem on a security crisis but not curbing the exact problem," he said.