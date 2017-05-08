South Africa: Police in Kimberley Request Community for Information On Armed Robbery

6 May 2017

Kimberley — The police in Kimberley request the assistance of the community to help them with information that may lead to the arrest of four men suspected of robbing a delivery vehicle of a well-known bakery. The armed robbery took place today, on the R31 road enroute to Plakfontein road.

It is alleged that the delivery vehicle was stopped by a silver or blue Polo Classic that had blue lights on. The alleged Polo Classic had four male occupants of which two approached the driver of the delivery vehicle and demanded money from him at gun-point. The passenger in the delivery vehicle was hit with the back of the firearm on the head before the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are appealing to the community that anyone who has information of the whereabouts of the suspects, to contact Kimberley detectives on 082 494 4646 or 08600 10111. All information received will be treated as confidential.

