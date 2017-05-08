6 May 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nqaba Bhanga Elected As DA Eastern Cape Leader

press release By Anchen Dreyer MP

Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as Eastern Cape Leader of the Democratic Alliance, at today's Provincial Congress in East London.

While the election was a close one, a clear winner emerged by a majority of votes.

The vote and the vote count proceeded without a single query, objection or contest, and that is testament to the DA commitment to free and fair elections.

The new DA Eastern Cape Leadership is charged with continuing to create positive change in the Eastern Cape and working to continue growing the DA to provide opportunities to more and more people in this province.

The DA is indebted to the outgoing DA Eastern Cape Leadership, and especially Athol Trollip, as he now focuses on bringing increasing change to Nelson Mandela Bay.

The full complement of newly-elected DA Eastern Cape leadership is:

Provincial Leader: Nqaba Bhanga

2 Deputy Provincial Leaders: Bobby Stevenson and Terence Fritz

Provincial Chairperson: Andrew Whitfield

3 Deputy Provincial Chairpersons: Yusuf Cassim, Kobus Botha and Marshall Von Buchenroder

The DA congratulates the successful candidates.

Anchen Dreyer MP

Presiding Officer: DA Eastern Cape Congress

