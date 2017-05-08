Zimbabwe: Man Jailed for Incest

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 21 months in jail for impregnating his cousin when she visited South Africa.

The man (name withheld) was convicted for having sexual intercourse within a prohibited degree of relationship.

This was after the court ruled that the two relatives had engaged in consensual sexual intercourse despite claims by the woman she had been raped.

Magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya came to the conclusion after hearing evidence from both parties.

He was satisfied that the relatives were in love and then convicted the man of incest.

The woman's father and the man's father are brothers.

Mr Mujaya sentenced the man to two and half years in prison before setting aside nine months on condition of good behaviour.

He then effected 21 months.

It is not clear whether the woman will also be arrested.

During trial, the man narrated to the court how his cousin would undress in front of him while they were in South Africa.

He said that his cousin and her parents reported the "rape" charge to the police after he had refused to comply with their demands.

The man said the family wanted a beast and $300 cash for the matter to be swept under the carpet.

According to the evidence presented in court, the man is the one who wanted to bribe the woman's family not to report him to the police.

The woman maintained that her cousin raped her and was the father of her three-month-old baby.

The magistrate denounced the pair's actions, saying culturally and religiously, what they did was an abomination which brings shame to the whole family.

Prosecutor Mr George Manokore proved that sometime in January last year, the complainant went to South Africa in search of a job and stayed with her father.

She had sex with her cousin four months later.