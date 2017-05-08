Parliament says government should impose a 15% levy (as fine) to mining companies whose fund to be used to rehabilitate local roads destroyed by the same companies during their extraction activities.

The request was made by the Transport and Infrastructure Development portfolio committee to the speaker of parliament, Jacob Mudenda recently.

MPs cited the Billy Rautenbach-owned Chisumbanje-based multi-million dollar ethanol producing company, Green Fuel, Hwange Colliery, and ZimPlats as major companies that deplete community roads without caring to maintain them.

In their request, the MPs said a 15% mandatory road maintenance levy should be imposed as a matter of urgency.

"This is against the background of roads being destroyed by bulk transportation of mining and agricultural products with no compensation at all," read part of the letter.

"A few cases in point are: the depletion of the $206 million DBSA loan-financed 821 km Plumtree-Mutare Highway at the 134 km peg by RioZim, before it has even been commissioned and an estimated 100 km of the Lupane-Nkayi road destroyed by Hwange Colliery," the MPs cited.

"An estimated 100 km of the Tanganda-Chiredzi highway destroyed by Green Fuel resulting in a 30-minute journey taking 4 hours, open cast mining by Break Ridge (formerly ACR) at the 40km peg of the Kadoma-Mamina road has completely cut off the road and people have to find alternative roads," the committee said.

The MPs also said Zimplats inherited 85km road from BHP but further than that, they have depleted all the roads which culminated in a family of seven (7) perishing in a low-lying bridge in the Zimplats mining area, last year.

"The mining company could have raised that bridge," complained the legislators.