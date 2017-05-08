Zimbabwe: Lifeline for Vic Falls Dancehall Musicians

Dancehall music has been dominating in Harare and the genre has struggled to bring fruitful products outside the capital.

A Victoria Falls music and entertainment company, Express, seeks to break that barrier when they launch a new riddim "Express Fashions" on Saturday at Ko Mpofu La in Chinotimba. To spice up the riddim, two musicians from Harare, Silent Killer and Blot, have featured on the upcoming album.

They join musicians from the tourist haven that include fast rising Briz Sox, Kyron, Risto Vibes, Radical, Navy Boy, Jnr Shambare, Holy Kid, Queen D, Gangster and Tichman among others.

Company director Paul Shambare known as Elder Shambare said that was their first commercial riddim to emanate from the tourist town. "We are launching Express Fashion, our own local riddim by Gangster Express Studios based here. It features more than 20 artistes from this side. We want to promote Victoria Falls youths in Zimdancehall and to promote Express Wear which is our own fashion label," he said.

He laments lack of exposure as the reason why some good dancehall artistes from the border are failing to rise. "We have our own Briz Sox, who is equally good but due to lack of exposure they are failing to make it. We will be taking them to Harare for shows so that they take it far," he said.

Shambare, who successfully hosted Kinna's birthday bash recently, said they have a fashion label they will also be launching on the same day. "Our fashion label will be launched on the same day we launch the riddim. We are hoping for the best," he said.

He has worked with several dancehall musicians that include Killer T, Soul Jah Love, Winky D, Kinna, Tocky and Lady Squanda among others. "Our main focus has been dancehall but now we are spreading wings to all genres. And we will be having these functions in different parts of the country," he added.