Zimbabwe: Youth Fund Loot - MPs Seek Public Views

Outspoken Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena will, starting Monday, lead a team around the country to solicit people's views on the controversial government Kurera/Ukondla Youth Fund.

A few years ago, government initiated the youth fund which was distributed through some selected banks with the aim of capacitating youths to start income generating projects and pay back the loan.

However, there was widespread abuse of the fund by authorities such as Ministers and Members of Parliament while a majority of youths defaulted in paying.

In Tsholotsho, it was reported that only $7000 was repaid from $87 000 that was disbursed as a majority of beneficiaries skipped the country and headed for South Africa after receiving the money.

Wadyajena chairs the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

He has been at the centre of investigations into illicit diamond mining in Manicaland and also recommended to President Mugabe that he establishes a commission of enquiry led by a High Court judge to investigate Minister former Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, Saviour Kasukuwere over 'intricate web of deceit', corruption and fraud related to the establishment and implementation of trusts when he (Kasukuwere) was still in charge.

According to a programme circulated by Parliament's public relations department, the meetings start Monday and finish Saturday this week.

The committee will record and present a report to Parliament.

The meetings provide an opportunity for members of the public - whether youths or not - to air their views on various public and private sector schemes the reasons for their failures and/or successes.

On Monday the committee will have the public hearing in Victoria Falls at Chinotimba Hall before moving to Mbizo Youth Centre in Kwekwe two days later.

On May 11 they will still in the Midlands Province this time in Gokwe-Nembudziya.

Friday and Sunday the team will be at Tendayi Hall and Mucheke Hall in Bindura and Masvingo respectively.