People's Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Jacob Mafume has launched a savage attack on "demented" President Robert Mugabe after the veteran leader claimed Zimbabwe was the second most developed African country after South Africa.

Mugabe made the astounding claims last Thursday during a panel discussion at the just ended World Economic Forum for Africa in Durban, South Africa.

However, in a statement, Mafume said the claims by Mugabe were "clear a sign that he lives in a reality distorted field".

"As a foreign based President who once in a while visits the country he claims to lead, he probably mistakes Zimbabwe for Malaysia or Singapore where he spends much of his time," Mafume said of a leader who hardly spends a month in his own country at every given time.

"The suggestion that Zimbabwe is Africa's second most developed economy is pathological & reflective of exhaustion, cognitive dissonance and dementia.

"Any person who shares the same view as the one presented by Mugabe at the WEF would be morally, ethically and cognitively sick. Such thinking needs medical or even surgical correction."

Contrary to Mugabe's utopian imagination of his own battered country, Mafume said, Zimbabwe, to date, was still vulnerable to diseases like typhoid and cholera with lives still being lost.

Mafume said the country's economy continues to register negative growth with a 2015 GDP of -1,8% and -3,8% in 2016, a decline that has also been acknowledged by the IMF.

Even without putting a scholarly argument, Mafume continued, mere observation along Harare's busy city streets reflect "hallmarks of a war-torn city, that of filthiness, disorder and utter chaos".

"As we said before it reflects a post war Monrovia, Freetown or Kinshasa," said the Harare lawyer.

He added: "There is a banking crisis crippling the economy, thousands of Zimbabweans sleep in bank queues every day. Companies are no longer able to import necessities including basics owing to the RBZ's shenanigans on NOSTRO accounts coupled with the insanity of the bond notes."

Mafume said the Zanu PF led government has previously admitted running a 42% budget deficit financed through "toxic treasury bills, something not only illegal but also poses catastrophic consequences".

"Courtesy of Mugabe's poor leadership, the country is now the pothole capital of Southern Africa. Mugabe needs to realise his ignorance is itself a crisis," he said.

He went on to cite as a sign of lack of development, the fact that 70% of the country's roads were not paved while 69% of citizens in Matebeleland still used the bush for ablution.

"...People in Binga and many other rural parts of Zimbabwe wake up odd hours to catch the only bus.

"As a result, the people of Matebeleland North contrary to the new trend of non-communicable diseases die of snake bites or are killed by wild animals.

"By every measure, Zimbabwe is a fragile state, the economy is weak and vulnerable, there are large internal disparities in income, wealth and access to services. The fiscal balance is in a new definition of deficit and a high debt encumbers economic prospects."

Mafume called on President Mugabe to consider stepping down and save the country of further ruin under his leadership.

"The first step in the right direction for Mugabe is to accept his failure and that his time is up.

"He must leave office and allow the people of Zimbabwe to open a new chapter of economic stability and the subsequent aim of creating resilience."