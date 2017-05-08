Zimbabwe: 'Unity - Best Chance of Winning'

interview

Leader of the MDC, Welshman Ncube (WN) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai to pave way for negotiations to form a coalition to face President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in next year's elections. After the acrimonious split of the original MDC in 2005, with Tsvangirai and Ncube leading rival factions, many people never imagined the two would once again work together. The Standard reporter, Obey Manayiti (OM) last week spoke to Ncube on why he has decided to join hands with Tsvangirai, next year's elections and reports that there is bad blood between him and former vice president Joice Mujuru and Thokozani Khupe, among other issues. Below are the excerpts.

You signed a MoU with Morgan Tsvangirai recently yet in the past you vowed never to work with him again. What has changed this time?

I have never made such a vow, which in any event is not supported by the facts. We had made a written agreement to work together and fight the 2008 harmonised elections as a coalition but unfortunately that agreement was not approved by the MDC-T National Council. We had a written agreement to work together and did campaign together in the aborted presidential election run-off held in June 2008. We worked together in the inclusive government where he was the prime minister and supervised all of us who were ministers. We worked together during the Constitution-making process.

Will a coalition be able to defeat Mugabe and Zanu PF?

We believe that unity among all of us who are opposed to the ruinous rule of Zanu PF - which has turned our motherland into a living hell for its people and a laughing stock of the world - is the best chance we have of defeating Zanu PF and thereafter speedily rebuilding our country and restoring its prosperity. We have listened to the call of our people for unity and working together. When we positively answer the people's call, we not only motivate and remotivate them, but also empower them into political action.

There are already reports that Zanu PF has started to prepare to rig elections. What can political parties do to counter this?

There is no rigging that can triumph against a united, motivated and determined people. Zanu PF rigging can only succeed if we allow it to succeed. They have rigged one election too many in the past. For the first time since independence, virtually all opposition parties have decided to work together on electoral reforms and anti-rigging mechanisms. In the last few weeks the parties have been meeting to structure a framework of working together and identifying and agreeing on priorities for cooperation in ensuring that this time around the will of the people will not be defeated by rigging.

It is true that we have received reports from our people on the ground of these plans to rig the elections. These include among others fear, intimidation, harassment and the spreading of falsehoods around the election process. We understand for example that in rural areas people are being lied to that the BVR equipment that will be used for voter registration is able to decode information about who people voted for, and therefore expose all those who do not vote for Zanu PF. As opposition, it is our responsibility to ensure we are on the ground to counter these falsehoods and put our people at ease so they can exercise their sovereign right to vote without fear. As opposition we must not give the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) breathing space to get up to its usual tricks.

We will continue to trail ZEC at every stage of the electoral process.

We are also aware of the plan being hatched-up to disenfranchise most opposition voters. The plan is to give Zanu PF supporters an advantage in the soon-to-be commenced voter registration exercise. As opposition parties, we should encourage as many of our people to register to vote as possible. This is where the election will be won or lost.

Given Mujuru's past in Zanu PF, are you confident that she will be accepted by your supporters?

Given that the call for unity among opposition parties came from the people, including MDC members and supporters, I have no reason to believe that in the national interest, all our people will not stand by any agreement we will make for putting together the broadest possible coalition of opposition parties. But then the onus of persuading people that those who left Zanu PF only recently and often not voluntarily are sincere in their opposition to Zanu PF and that they now share in words and deeds the values and principles which we stand for, is principally on them. I can only hope that they will be open, candid and honest with the people and take full and unconditional responsibility for their previous actions in support of the wrongs of the regime.

There are reports that there is bad blood between you and Mujuru. How far true is this?

I have the utmost respect for Mai [Mrs] Mujuru and worked well with her in the inclusive government. I have a great deal of empathy for her in respect of the manner in which she was hounded out of Zanu PF on clearly trumped-up and false allegations. I have not had any occasion to meet and talk to her since the last Cabinet meeting we attended in 2013. So I have not the slightest idea why anyone would think that there is bad blood between us.

There are also reports that [Thokozani] Khupe is not keen on a coalition as she allegedly feels threatened by your emergence. What assurances can you give to her and her supporters?

I very much doubt if those reports are correct. I have not emerged anywhere. I have always been around and active in the politics of our country. I lead one of three political parties represented in the current Parliament.

I represent no threat to any democrat within the ranks of the opposition working day and night to democratically persuade our people to repose their confidence in the opposition to remove Zanu PF from power and implement solutions to the challenges facing our people, ranging from cash shortages, through to joblessness, to general suffering and poverty.

Do you miss your days in the coalition government when you were still a Cabinet minister?

Certainly not. In fact, I am enjoying being a private citizen who gets up every morning to go to work as a professional in a field I not only trained for, but in which I have wide-ranging experience.

Do you think Mugabe would have been gone by now had it not been for the GNU?

I am not a fortune teller. All I know is that Mugabe has never ruled with the total and free consent of the people and will die without ever having obtained such consent. His power has always been derived from coercion.

Where is [Arthur] Mutambara? Do you communicate with your former MDC president?

We have not been in touch since the end of the inclusive government, save for bumping into each other now and again at airports. I am sure he is doing well in what he is doing now.