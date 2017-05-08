8 May 2017

Zimbabwe: Chinese Province Offers 200 Scholarships to Zimbabwean Students

Harare — China's Zhejiang Province on Friday offered 200 scholarships to students from the Harare Metropolitan Province following the establishment of sister relations between the two provinces.

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress Wang Huizhong said the scholarships would cover graduate, post-graduate and vocational studies in China.

He did not indicate in what fields the scholarships will be offered.

He was speaking at the Zimbabwe-China Zhejiang Province Investment Conference where he signed a Memorandum of Friendship between the two provinces with the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa.

"We are also willing to work together with Harare to establish the Zhejiang Industrial Park in the spirit of Special Economic Zones," he said.

Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Huang Ping said the signing of the friendship agreement set up the stage for business people from the two provinces to cooperate.

