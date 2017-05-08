7 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR Beat Espoir to Regain Second Spot

By Peter Kamasa

National football league defending champions, APR FC beat Espoir 2-0 on Saturday at Kigali Stadium to regain second spot from Police FC that had leapfrogged them after winning 2-1 away to SC Kiyovu on Friday.

Attacking midfielder Muhadjir Hakizimana scored opening goal in the 22nd minute before Issa Bigirimana netted the second in the 34th minute, for his six league goal of the season.

Jimmy Mulisa's team are second with 54 points, seven behind table leaders Rayon Sports, who will play against Kirehe FC on Sunday at Kigali Stadium, where victory would take them points clear at the top and another step closer to the title.

Elsewhere on Saturday, fourth-placed AS Kigali were held to a 1-1 draw by 8th-placed Etincelles in a match played at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Kambale Salita netted opening goal in the 5th minute before Soter Kayumba hit back for Eric Nshimiyimana's team in the ninth minute.

Relegation-threatened Gicumbi FC lost to visiting Sunrise FC 1-0 at Stade de Gicumbi, thanks to Cyprien Sinamenye's goal in the 18th minute.

