Rwanda: Seninga Challenges Police FC to Win Remaining Four Matches

After beating SC Kiyovu 2-1 in the national football league on Friday afternoon at Mumena Stadium, Police FC coach Innocent Seninga challenged his players to win the remaining four matches as they bid to finish in second place.

Striker Christophe Biramahire netted a brace for Seninga's team in the 5th and 17th minute respectively while Francis Mustafa scored for the hosts in the 76th minute. In first round, SC Kiyovu beat Police 2-1 at Kicukiro stadium.

Victory took Police FC into second place provisionally on 51 points level with defending champions APR FC, who were scheduled to face 7th-placed Espoir FC on Saturday at Kigali Stadium, while Kiyovu remain 13th with 25 points, four above relegation zone.

"We have a lot work to do in the remaining four fixtures if we want to finish in second place. We have to try to get maximum points and then wait to see what happens elsewhere, we must take the fighting spirit into the remaining matches," Seninga said after the match.

He added, "It is going to be tough but players must know that they need to give everything to get points in the next four fixtures. We need to be ready. It was very tough today as we expected because Kiyovu are fighting to move away from near the relegation zone but we are happy to get three points."

His opposite number, Aloys Kanamugire said, "We're not safe yet, which puts us in a position where we have to play each of the remaining matches like final. I believe that we can avoid getting caught in the relegation fight."

"We're going through tough times because of the inexperience in our squad but we have to be ready to fight in the remaining fixtures. We are playing very good football but we're missing so many scoring chances, our confidence is a bit low but we have to stand up and fight until to the end," he noted.