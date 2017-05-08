Rwanda Cycling Cup - Uwizeye Wins Farmers' Circuit Race

Les Amis Sportifs' top sprinter Jean Claude Uwizeye defied odds as he put on a strong performance to claim the second race of this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup dubbed 'Farmers' Circuit' that started from Kigali and ended in Nyagatare, Eastern Province, on Saturday.

After recent dominance of Rubavu's Club Benediction in the inaugural 'Memorial Lambert Byemayire' race (Kigali-Huye), which opened the season, it was expected that Western Province-based club that is comprise of a pack of very experienced riders, would steal the show again. 26th 3h:45':15".

However, it was the 23-year old Rwamagana-born Uwizeye, who put on an excellent performance to claim the 152-kilometer race after posting 3 hours, 41 minutes and 46 seconds.

Uwizeye, who is the reigning champion in the U23 category, crossed the finish line in a sprint photo finish with Club Benediction's Patrick Byukusenge and Cycling Club for All (CCA) rider Camera Hakuzimana.

The 2015 Tour du Rwanda champion, Jean Bosco Nsengimana of Club Benedication and winner of the first race on April, could only managed 26th finish after using 3 hours, 45 minutes and 15 seconds.

Hakuzimana once again proved that he could be a top name in local cycling after leading a two-man break away from Rwamagana along with Club Benediction's 19-year old Didier Munyaneza but they were caught by the chasing group of Uwizeye in Kabarole, about 43 kilometers to Ntagatare.

Hakuzimana did not finish the first race and was looking for redemption yesterday.

In the Juniors" category that started from Kayonza to Nyagatare, covering a distance of 88-kilomtres, it was a Club Benediction affair as Jimmy Mbarushimana and Eric Manizabayo finished first and second while Jean Eric Habimana of Fly Club, finished third.

The trio reached the finish line in a sprint photo finish posting 2 hours, 17 minutes and 29 seconds.

Meanwhile, Les Amis Sportif dominated the women category that started from Kayonza, with Jean d'Arc Girubuntu coming head of her teammates Beatha Ingabire and Varerine Nirere using 2 hours, 42 minutes and 31 minutes.

Unlike the first race, dubbed 'Memorial Lambert Byemayire' that attracted 51 riders from seven clubs, the Farmer's Circuit will attract a total of 78 riders from eight clubs following the addition of Karongi Vision Sports Centre that will enter five cyclists.