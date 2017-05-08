Zimbabwe: Women Leaders Canvass for Female Leadership

WOMEN leaders from different opposition political parties have called for a unified front against Zanu-PF as they demanded a free, fair and credible 2018 general election.

MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe, addressing a Women Election Convention in Harare yesterday, led the charge, saying only a free, fair and credible poll would change the fortunes of Zimbabwean women.

"As women, we demand a free, fair and credible election and only that poll can deliver a new destiny for our country and a future for our children," she said.

Khupe called on women to use their majority to remove Zanu PF from power by demanding a level electoral playing field and participating in the polls by voting.

"We are the majority and we are going to determine the outcome of the 2018 elections, she said.

National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru said women had always played second fiddle to men on the electoral playing field.

Hounded out of Zanu PF following onslaughts against her personality by First Lady Grace Mugabe, Mujuru said women should stop being used to fight against each other.

"We are used to playing second fiddle all the time, never sitting to determine what we should do with our lives," she said.

Mujuru said there was need to ensure that constitutional provisions which supported women empowerment were implemented.

The convention which was dominated by MDC-T supporters became a ground for Morgan Tsvangirai supporters to endorse his leadership through song.

The convention was aimed at canvassing women to vote for female candidates in the next elections.