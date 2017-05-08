7 May 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Women Leaders Canvass for Female Leadership

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: IPS/Taurai Maduna
Election posters (file photo).
By Blessed Mhlanga

WOMEN leaders from different opposition political parties have called for a unified front against Zanu-PF as they demanded a free, fair and credible 2018 general election.

MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe, addressing a Women Election Convention in Harare yesterday, led the charge, saying only a free, fair and credible poll would change the fortunes of Zimbabwean women.

"As women, we demand a free, fair and credible election and only that poll can deliver a new destiny for our country and a future for our children," she said.

Khupe called on women to use their majority to remove Zanu PF from power by demanding a level electoral playing field and participating in the polls by voting.

"We are the majority and we are going to determine the outcome of the 2018 elections, she said.

National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru said women had always played second fiddle to men on the electoral playing field.

Hounded out of Zanu PF following onslaughts against her personality by First Lady Grace Mugabe, Mujuru said women should stop being used to fight against each other.

"We are used to playing second fiddle all the time, never sitting to determine what we should do with our lives," she said.

Mujuru said there was need to ensure that constitutional provisions which supported women empowerment were implemented.

The convention which was dominated by MDC-T supporters became a ground for Morgan Tsvangirai supporters to endorse his leadership through song.

The convention was aimed at canvassing women to vote for female candidates in the next elections.

Zimbabwe

Better Days Coming - Pastor Chris

Visiting Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said challenges facing Zimbabwe will soon be a thing of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.