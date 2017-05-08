Rwanda: Beach Volleyball Team Begins Training Ahead of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Rwanda beach volleyball teams (men and women) have started intensive training at Golden Tulip hotel in Nyamata ahead of the forthcoming Africa Beach Volleyball Cup of Nations that will be held from May 12-15 in Mozambique.

The men's team comprises brothers, Flavier Ndamukunda and Patrick Akumuntu Kavalo, while the women's team is made up of Charlotte Nzayisenga and Denise Mutatsimpundu. The teams will leave the country on May 9.

A total of 20 teams will participate in the four-day tournament, with the top 4 to qualifying for the 2017 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships (double gender) scheduled for July 28-August 6 in Vienna, Austria.

Rwanda will need to pass Africa top men's teams like Tunisia, Morocco and South Africa while in women category, Rwanda will battle against the likes of Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, Namibia and hosts Mozambique.

"Sure we are doing our best. Not easy but no other alternative but to face our opponents. We are going for it and it's time for our players to play at the world level," said head coach Paul Bitok.

In a related development, the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) has awarded Rwanda rights to host the Zone 5 World Championship Qualifiers, slated for June 18-25.

Meanwhile, Bitok has named a national team provisional squad that will train three times in week before the start of the Genocide Memorial Tournament that will be staged on the first weekend of June.

Squad:

Libero: Bosco Mbonyijuru Mutabazi (APR), Emile 'Dada' Karera (Gisagara)

Left attackers: Christophe Mukunzi (VC Marek Union-Ivkoni, Bulgaria) , Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu (Gisagara), Flavier Ndamukunda (Gisagara), Olivier Ntagengwa (UNIK), Aimable Mutuyimana (REG) and Fred Muvunyi (Kirehe).

Right attackers: Nelson Murangwa (Danish side, Middelfart Volleyball Club), Yves Mutabazi (APR), Lawrence Yakan (Oita Miyoshi club of Japan).

Center players: Fred Musoni (Danish side, Middelfart Volleyball Club), Placide 'Madison' Sibomana (Al-Gharafa Sports Club, Qatar, Pierre Marechal Kwizera (Gisagara), Vincent 'Gasongo' Dusabimana (UNIK), William Mudahemuka (Gisagara), John Muvara (UTB) and Fabrice Bahizi (APR).

Setters: Claude Sibomana (IPRS), Thierry Mugabo (Gisagara), Ivan Mahoro Nsabimana (Ural Federal University in Russia) and Herve Kagimbura (REG).