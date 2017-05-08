7 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Names Squad for Kenyan Volleyball Tour

By Mbonile Burton

Dar es SalaamRegional Volleyball Association (DAREVA) has named a strong team of 24 players that will travel to Kenya for the AMACO International tournament.

The three-day tournament is scheduled to take place from May 19 to 21, this year, in Eldoret, Kenya. DAREVA technical committee Chairman, Nassoro Sharifu said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations for the same are on top gear.

Sharifu said that the Dar team comprises 12 men and 12 women who have been selected on their merits basing on their performance in the ongoing DAREVA Senior League.

He named men's team and their positions as Setters; Ezakiel Robinson (Makongo Secondary), Dismas Dick (Tanzania Prisons), Centre; Abel Masunga (Jeshi Stars), Johanes Mandolin (Makongo Secondary), Denis Alphonce (CDS Park) and Robin Msigwa (Chui).

Others are Right; Charles Okore (iP Sports), Muksin Saidi (Mjimwema), Shukuru Ally (iP Sports), Left; Joseph Mafuru (Chui), Shabani Julius (Makongo Secondary), and Libero's Thomas Razaro of Tanzania Prisons.

Those who were named in women team are setters; Neema Ngowi (Jeshi Stars), Heavenlight Mtyaule (Makongo Secondary), Vicky Steven (Tanzania Prisons), Centres; Doreen Kabero (Jeshi Stars), Right; Zainabu Lukindo (JKT), Janeth Ajili (Makongo Secondary).

Others are Left; Flora Stephano (Makongo Secondary), Eva Richard (Tanzania Prisons), Hellen Richard (Tanzania Prisons), Right; Jonia Jivin (Makongo Secondary), Ester Noel (Tanzania Prisons) and Libero's Sheila Magambo of JKT.

Sharifu added: "All selected players are those who are excelling in the ongoing league, we hope that they will continue with the sparkling form at Eldoret." He said that the team will leave Dar es Salaam a day before the tournament.

