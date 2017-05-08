South Africa: Parktown Boys' School Failed to Report Sex Abuse Allegations - Education Dept

The Gauteng education department will investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Parktown Boys' High School.

It would seek to determine why the school had failed to report the matter, and the extent of the sex abuse at the school, the department said in a statement on Monday.

It had not received any formal report from the school about the matter, several months after it happened.

"The department became aware only after the issue became public. The failure by the school to report these serious allegations smack of an attempt to sweep them under the carpet."

The Sunday Times reported that more than 20 pupils, aged between 15 and 16, had accused the school's water polo coach of sexual assault.

The allegations emerged after the teacher, an assistant boarding school master, was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November last year.

The Grade 10 pupil's mother was informed immediately and the man was arrested that night. He was later released on R3 000 bail.

"Any educator found guilty of this nature of misconduct should be dismissed, as they betray the duty to protect children under their care."

While it respected the court process underway, it said it would be prudent to investigate the matter to determine what further steps must be taken.

Department officials would visit the school on Monday.

