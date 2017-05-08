South Africa: Booing Started At ANC Polokwane Conference in 2007

press release

Mr Jacob Zuma and the ANC are now tasting their own medicine; booing of leaders is not something new in the ANC, but in fact, it started in Polokwane at the 2007 ANC Conference when Zuma mobilized and instigated his unruly troops to boo Terror Lekota and Thabo Mbeki whenever they wanted to address the Conference.

Some of us who were part of the Conference in Polokwane protested very loud against the behaviour, said it was uncalled for and warned that the ANC was taking a wrong direction. We were then accused of being counter-revolutionaries when in fact we wanted to keep the moral base of the Party.

In 2008 Lekota and some of us resigned from the ANC even though it was painful. We formed the Congress of the People (COPE) to keep alive the dreams of the Freedom Charter and defend the Constitution. The ANC leaders called us 'dogs' and 'cockroaches'. Baleka Mbete was in the forefront of the vicious attacks at the time. Isn't it ironic that Zuma and Mbete are tasting their own medicine?

Years down the line, many seniors and ordinary members of the ANC and its alliance partners conceded and supported that we were right and they were wrong.

COPE has a message to the ANC leaders including Ramaphosa that the poison of booing in the ruling party is contaminating the entire body of the ANC and it will not stop now, Zuma's troops will continue to boo Ramaphosa. We also want to remind them that they didn't bother lift a finger years ago when their troops booed Lekota and Mbeki. Ends