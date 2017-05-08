The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) and Hamilton Aquatic from Dubai have signed a deal to construct a standard swimming pool as one way of improving the sport in the country.

Speaking to the 'Sunday News' on Friday, TSA Secretary General Ramadhani Namkoveka said the discussions between the two parties which happened at Slip Away Hotel in Dar es Salaam on Thursday were fruitful as the strategic plans of both sides matched.

"We have agreed with our partners (Hamilton Aquatic) to construct swimming pool, which will help in our programme of teaching students, who want to learn swimming.

It will also be used to provide education to coaches and lifeguard lessons," said Namkoveka.

He added: "Hamilton Aquatic have plans to build many pools in the country. They will begin here in Dar es Salaam in almost every district. Our role as the concerned association is to look for suitable areas where the pools will be constructed."

Additionally, the TSA boss said this new approach will help to groom swimmers in the country other than relying on sending them abroad for further training.