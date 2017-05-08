Uganda: Must Uganda First Be Broken Apart and Put Together Afresh?

opinion

Some people have called me, telling me that they are worried about Uganda's oldest surviving party - the Democratic Party. I have told them not to mourn for DP but rather to cry for Uganda. Going by the forces that tend to pull away from the centre unless we find a new formula for our togetherness, Uganda may go the way of Yugoslavia, Ethiopia/Eritrea or Sudan.

The entities that make up Uganda need a solid logic to justify their continued allegiance to Uganda. The reasons to keep us together must be strong enough to discourage any tendency to pull away. No one wants to be a second class citizen.

Those inhabiting the power bubbles around us may be insulated from what is going on in the minds of most Ugandans but that is besides the point. The fact of the matter is that we face a three pronged threat to our existence as a country.

The first is a lack of an internal political settlement. That is what we usually refer to as the lack of a prevailing consensus. It need not be repeated that all previous settlements right from Lancaster House, through the Moshi Spirit, the 1985 Nairobi Agreement right up to the Luweero NRM Consensus have collapsed.

The only way for Uganda to survive is for us to build a new consensus. That is why a national dialogue bringing together all stakeholders is paramount. This call for a national dialogue was reflected in the recently released Afro Barometer report. More than 80 per cent called for a national dialogue. This may be explained by popular abhorrence of our turbulent history which reads like a Wild West thriller with alternating gangs ousting each other and taking control.

Secondly, the linkages between ruling authorities and society at large are extremely weak. It is becoming clear that there are two Ugandas. Not just geographically between the north and the south but between the haves and have nots.

Studies have shown that the gap between the poor and the rich is getting wider. The rich and powerful are out of touch. An example of this is the recent call by Education minister and First Lady Janet Museveni that parents should use flasks to pack food for their school to keep it warm. She drew fire for this comment and even got compared to the extravagant and conceited French diva Queen Marie Antoinette.

Third is weakened social cohesion. The sense of community is dwindling in our society as people retreat into clan and ethnic cocoons. Gone are the days when the spirit of "Ubuntu" reigned. Those days people used to say, "I am because we are". Now it is "everyone for himself and may the devil take the hindmost".

Look at this scenario. If 10 people start marching from Nakawa towards Kololo Airstrip in a bid to protest some social ill only two may reach due to prejudice. At UMA some will fall off claiming the demonstration is being led by someone from another tribe. "Are you sure these people do not have a hidden agenda?"

At Lugogo others will fall off claiming the religion of the leaders is a problem. At Wampewo others will fall off giving one pretext or another. Interests reign supreme. Values do not matter. Principles are subjugated to tribal prejudice.

We are a nation preoccupied with small agendas. We need to coalesce around a big national agenda. If you are aiming at becoming powerful as a nation, you drive a big agenda. You need to influence those outside the confines of your society.

The various communities in Uganda should balance mirrors and window panes. You need a mirror to look at yourself but you also need a plain window glass pane to look at the outside world.

Let's look at the way Catholicism spread. Catholicism started in Jerusalem with the scandalous death of the Nazarene Master on the cross and the persecution of the apostles. Though Jerusalem was the centre of the Christian revelation, the faith had to leave and move out in order to grow.

The faith then moved to Greece the centre of philosophy. There it was tested, refined and purified by philosophers in Athens. Christianity, however, could not be confined there. It moved and became established in Rome, the centre of organisation and the projection of power.

Therefore, I insist that even more important than extracting oil or the Standard Gauge Railway is the task of mending the cracks in our foundation. Short of that we shall be a body politic but without a national soul.