South Africa: Parktown Boys High Allegations of Sexual Abuse Under Investigation

Pretoria — The Gauteng Department of Education has expressed concerns about the allegations of sexual abuse at Parktown Boys High School, as reported in the Sunday Times newspaper at the weekend.

The department on Monday said it takes allegations of sexual abuse in a very serious light and will launch its own investigation into the allegations.

"The matter was not formally reported to the department by the school. Rather, the department became aware only after the issue became public.

"The failure by the school to report these serious allegations smack of an attempt to sweep them under the carpet," said the department.

It said the investigation will also seek to determine the reason why the school failed to report the incident, and the extent of the sexual abuse at the school. The department officials are expected to visit the school today.

"Any educator found guilty of this nature of misconduct should be dismissed, as they betray the duty to protect children under their care," said the department.

While the department respects the court process currently under way, it said it is prudent to investigate the matter to determine what further steps must be taken.