Zimbabwe: Scola Moulds Self Into Sculpted Figure

Zimbabwe-born and United Kingdom-based fitness model Scola Dondo is a classic testimony of how one can turn life's proverbial lemons into lemonade.

One would be shocked at how obese the luscious 21-year-old looked during her early adolescence.

Rattled by every day bullying over her weight, Dondo decided to take up exercising and a healthy lifestyle at the tender age of 14.

"I decided to embark on a weight loss journey. I was obese and unhappy with myself. Kids can be mean, so of course I got bullied for my size and it didn't help that I had problems going on at home too," she says on her blog page "That fitness life".

Her current striking look has opened up major avenues for her, positioning her as an iconic symbol of success among her followers, both young and old.

The TV presenter on BBC's CBBC, personal trainer and motivational blogger boasts of 238 527 followers on her YouTube channel and 46,1K followers on her Instagram @scoladondo.

She frequently posts videos and images on social media coupled with motivational messages and information on how to exercise and eat healthy.

The bubbly model's lifestyle has turned into a career with a couple of endorsements from corporates going her way.