7 May 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Scola Moulds Self Into Sculpted Figure

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Scola Dondo/Facebook
Zimbabwe-born fitness model Scola Dondo.
column By Kennedy Nyavaya

Zimbabwe-born and United Kingdom-based fitness model Scola Dondo is a classic testimony of how one can turn life's proverbial lemons into lemonade.

One would be shocked at how obese the luscious 21-year-old looked during her early adolescence.

Rattled by every day bullying over her weight, Dondo decided to take up exercising and a healthy lifestyle at the tender age of 14.

"I decided to embark on a weight loss journey. I was obese and unhappy with myself. Kids can be mean, so of course I got bullied for my size and it didn't help that I had problems going on at home too," she says on her blog page "That fitness life".

Her current striking look has opened up major avenues for her, positioning her as an iconic symbol of success among her followers, both young and old.

The TV presenter on BBC's CBBC, personal trainer and motivational blogger boasts of 238 527 followers on her YouTube channel and 46,1K followers on her Instagram @scoladondo.

She frequently posts videos and images on social media coupled with motivational messages and information on how to exercise and eat healthy.

The bubbly model's lifestyle has turned into a career with a couple of endorsements from corporates going her way.

Zimbabwe

Better Days Coming - Pastor Chris

Visiting Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said challenges facing Zimbabwe will soon be a thing of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.