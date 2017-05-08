South Africa: SA Congratulates Macro On Winning French Elections

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has congratulated France's President-elect Emmanuel Macro following his victory of the presidential elections.

Centrist candidate Macron won Sunday's runoff vote of the French presidential election, defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Macron won the presidential race with 65.9% of votes, while Le Pen scored 34.1 %.

The results will make the 39-year-old former minister of economy the eighth president of the French fifth republic, and the youngest one ever.

President Zuma on Monday said South Africa looks forward to working with the new administration under Macro to consolidate the already strong political, economic and trade ties.

"South Africa will continue to work with the French government under Mr Macron to implement existing agreements and explore new areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the South African and French people."

France is an important source of foreign direct investment and also one of the highest sources of onward tourism for South Africa.

Relations between South Africa and France are structured through a Strategic Partnership encompassing political, economic, social and defence matters.

The two countries cooperate in a wide variety of fields, especially in education and training, environment, health, transport, energy, science and research, as well as arts and culture.